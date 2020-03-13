 Top

Foreigner wanted by Azerbaijan through Interpol detained in Germany

© google

Palestinian citizen Milham Bassem Shlash, born in 1990, declared wanted by Azerbaijan through Interpol, has been detained in Germany, Report informs.

The investigation established that he is also a citizen of Sweden, and the work to extradite him to Azerbaijan continues.

Azerbaijan put Shlash on the international wanted list under articles 320 (Falsification, illegal production or sale of official documents, state awards, seals, stamps, letterheads, or the use of forged documents) and 318 (Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s state border).

