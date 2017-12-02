Flight to Ganja delays due to heavy fog

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Istanbul-Ganja flight was delayed due to heavy fog.

Report informs, flight to Ganja from Nakhchivan airport delayed for several hours.

Notably, the Turkish Airlines flight of Istanbul- Ganja had to land in Ganja at 08:30 local time. This flight is carried out on Saturdays and Sundays.

Report was told by the AZAL spokesperson Pasha Kasamanski, AZAL flights are carried out in accordance with the schedule: "Today, according to the schedule, AZAL does not have flights to Ganja".

Referring to the issue of flight delays due to snowfall in Russia, P. Kasamansky said that the flight had already departed from Vnukovo airport, and from Domodedovo airport would fly off a bit later: "Everything is going according to schedule. There is no problem".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report fog observed at night and morning in the Ganja-Gazakh region: "There is a fog in Ganja right now”.

The director of the bureau noted that the weather will be mainly dry on December 2-3 in the country: "However, in some eastern regions, in particular, in Lankaran and Astara, there will be rains”.