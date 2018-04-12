Five Sri Lanka citizens detained in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Migration Service (SMS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan together with the State Border Service (SBS) detained 5 Sri Lanka citizens during the actions against illegal migration.

Report was informed in the SMS press service.

During the investigation, it was found out that Sri Lankan citizens had come to Azerbaijan to go to Europe illegally using the Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey route. It has been known that the arrival of these people to Europe was organized by international group of persons named Sangal, living in France, Usmandar living in Turkey and Zaki living in Iran. For this purpose, Iltimas Aliyev, citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, placed citizens of Sri Lanka in Baku at the request of Zaki. Later, foreigners were detained in the direction of Yardimli region for illegally crossing the state border.

Organizers of the illegal migration channel have been detained as a result of the joint investigation. Relevant measures are taken in the direction of extradition of detained foreigners from Azerbaijan.