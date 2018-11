Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Five-room flat burned in Saatli district, Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), in Azadkend village of Saatli district, Azerbaijan burned one-storey, five-room flatwith an area of 120 square meters owned by a local resident.

Managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

The fire was localized by the Fire Service emergency.