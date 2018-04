Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fire started in one of the high-rise buildings of Baku city. Report informs, the fire was recorded in the building, located at Azadlig Avenue, 200.

Fire forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations came to the place of incident. In regard with the incident will be given additional information.

The journalist Aziza Ismayilova posted photos from the fire scene on her Facebook page.