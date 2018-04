Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred in Trump Tower Baku.

Report's employee informs, three fire trucks are at the scene.

Fire extinguished. An investigation is underway.

Notably, the Trump Tower Baku - located in Nasimi district of the capital, consists of 73 apartments and 189 individual hotel rooms. The height of a 33-storey building is 130 meters.