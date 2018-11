Fire occurred in Bina Trading Center

14 March, 2015 16:40

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ |A fire occurred at a trade center in Baku. As Report was told by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), a store in 40 square meters area, belonging to Azerbaijani citizen fired at the "Bina" Trade Center, Garadag district. Adjacent stores were protected from fire. The fire was extinguished.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.