​Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Sumgayit, 16 evacuated

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ A high apartment building started to burn in Sumgayit. Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The information says, household items on a plot of 2 sq.m burnt of blast from fire occurred of 5-liter gas propane tank on the balcony of 3-room apartment on the 4th floor of the total area of 89 sq.m. . During a fire, 16 residents from the upper floors were evacuated.

The rest of the apartment was protected from fire.

Fire was extinguished by the firefighters at 14:15.local time.