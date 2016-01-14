 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Sumgayit, 16 evacuated

    5-liter propane gas tube caused a fire

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ A high apartment building started to burn in Sumgayit. Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    The information says, household items on a plot of 2 sq.m burnt of blast from fire occurred of 5-liter gas propane tank on the balcony of 3-room apartment on the 4th floor of the total area of 89 sq.m. . During a fire, 16 residents from the upper floors were evacuated.

    The rest of the apartment was protected from fire. 

    Fire was extinguished by the firefighters at 14:15.local time. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi