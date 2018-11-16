Fire at Sadarak trade center extinguished - UPDATED

© Report/FIri Salim https://report.az/storage/news/33f874c013e2c28afa5b26f064a945cd/c558a288-b36e-4e18-a42b-3ef3a1be0d0d_292.jpg

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ A fire at the Sadarak trade center has been contained, Report informs citing the Emergency Ministry.

"The fire in the Sadarak trade center in Qaradag region of Baku was extinguished by firefighting bridages of the State Fire Protection Service at 12.28. Additional information will be provided," the message says.

12.29

A fire broke out at the Sadarak Trade Center.

Report informs that the incident occured in the market warehouse.

Measures are underway to extinguish the fire.