Fewer Azerbaijanis apply for asylum in France

Only 164 Azerbaijani migrants applied to the National Court of France for Refugee Affairs (CNDA) for reconsideration of their cases in 2019.

According to Report's French bureau, it makes a 34% decrease, compared to 2018, when 250 Azerbaijani migrants applied.

The decrease happened after the French Department for Refugees dismissed cases on providing asylum.

The statistics have been declining since 2015, with the number of Azerbaijanis seeking refuge in France declining by 15.5% from 2014. Meanwhile, the decrease made 12.8% in 2016, 28.3% in 2017, and 17.8% in 2018.

In 2015, the court received appeals from 486 Azerbaijani migrants.