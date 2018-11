Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic accident occurred on 133 km of Baku-Shamakhi highway, in the territory of Shamakhi.

Report informed referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a "FORD" brand truck of Kamil Bayramov Musa born in 1930 overturned onto the side of the road.

The firefighters pulled out K.Bayramov's body trapped under the car and handed over to the related bodies.