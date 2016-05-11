Fatal road accident kills 2 and injures 2 in Ganja

Ganja. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ A fatal road accident has occurred in Ganja, two persons died, two others injured.

Report informs, the accident took place on the road from 1st district to Vagif Street of the city, in front of Ganja Entertainment Center.

VAZ-2106 and Mercedes vehicles collided.

Driver and one of the passengers of VAZ- 2106 car have died. Other passenger of the car was injured and taken to hospital. Driver of Mercedes model car injured on the head. His condition reported to be critical.

Identities of the persons, died and injured in the accident, are being determined.