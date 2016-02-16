Farewell ceremony for late Azerbaijani writer will be held

Baki. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prominent Azerbaijani writer, critic and publicist, art worker, PhD in philology, stateswoman of Azerbaijan and the former Soviet Union, Gulrukh Alibayli, who died on February 15 will be buried today.

Report was told by Rauf Aslanov, official adviser to the chairman of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union (AWU).

Spokesperson said that the farewell ceremony will be held at home of well-known writer.

Gulrukh Alibayli will be buried today at Yasamal cemetery.

Rest Her in Peace!