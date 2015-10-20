 Top
    Famous Azerbaijani architect dies

    Professor Rafael Hasanov died

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Famous architect of Azerbaijan died. Report informs, honoured member of the International Academy of Architecture of the Eastern countries, honored art worker, professor Rafael Museyib Hasanov died.

    Rafael Hasanov was a vice-president of the International Academy of Architecture of the East Countries and head of the inspection commission, State Prize laureate, the head of the design faculty of the State Architecture and Construction University.

