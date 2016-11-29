Fake Euro sellers detained in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Main Organized Crime Department of Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) prevented production and circulation of counterfeit banknotes, a serious threat to financial system of the country.

Report was informed in press service of the ministry.

Thus, the department received information that criminal group including three persons brought large amount of counterfeit Euro banknotes into the country and manage their sale.

Police launched an immediate operation and arrested members of the group - Ukraine citizen Valentina Bilik, Georgian citizen Taleh Nayibov and resident of Absheron district (Baku) Kamandar Amirov, while they were attempting to sell €500 to different persons in Baku.

Total €9500 have been confiscated form them after personal inspection.

Conducted expertise revealed that fake banknotes bear little difference from original ones and their security features were replicated with special methods.

Members of criminal group told that they would leave the country after selling out all fake banknotes in shopping centers and other congested areas of the capital and other districts and buying original ones.

Investigation Department launched a criminal investigation.