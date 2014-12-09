Explosion took place in Absheron district - two people injured

.

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion took place in the Absheron district in the private courtyard. Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) residents of Khirdalan Etimad Ismailov and his brother Aziz Ismailov during the painting doors, compressor exploded in the house of a local resident Tariel. An explosion followed by fireEtimad and Aziz Ismailov admitted to hospital who got burns of varying severity.

The investigation is underway.