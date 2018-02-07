Explosion hits a plant in Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion at Radio engineering plant yesterday evening in Khartai district of Baku city followed by a fire.

Report informs, 17 firefighters, a large number of ambulance brigades and police officers have dispatched to the area.

Deputy chief of Khatai District Police Department, Police colonel Fakhraddin Aliyev told reporters. According to him, no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway. Nearly 100 square meters of land burned in an auxiliary building.

Defense Industry Minister Yaver Jamalov, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev and Chief of the Khatai District Executive Power Razim Mammadov have arrived to the scene. The site has been reviewed.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident took place in 250 square meters warehouse where pyrotechnical products were kept. The firefighters of the State Fire Service have arrived at the scene at 19:20. The fire was extinguished at 20:08. No casualties were reported.