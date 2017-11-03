Estonian traveler: Azerbaijanis very hospitable, they often invited me to tea- VIDEO

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani population is very hospitable, every few kilometers people invite you there to drink a tea.”

Report informs, Estonian traveler Heyni Ryaemet, who rides by bicycle around the world told in his interview to one of the local TV channels.

He has travelled by bicycle about 500 km distance and returned to motherland on November 2. Heyni has started his trip in Otepaa on June 7 and passing through 41 countries traveled around the world for 483 days. He has prepared five years for his travelling. Traveler had made savings for flight and ship tickets. He lived mainly in a tent. The most dangerous roads were in Indonesia, India and Brazil.

“In Australia cars used to stop and asked if everything was right or whether I need a water? Azerbaijani people were very hospitable. Every few kilometers people invite you there to drink a tea,” Heyni shared his memories.