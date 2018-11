Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Employee of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) made a road accident.

Report informs, the incident occurred in Fizuli Street of the Yasamal district, Baku city.

Thus, Peugeot" car managed by Zurab Bicko Bordulin, employee of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan, collided with "Hyundai" driven by the Baku resident Ali Hajiyev.

No injures during the accident. The investigation is underway.