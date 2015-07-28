Employee of Saudi Arabia Embassy commits a traffic accident

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Employee of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan has committed a traffic accident.

Report informs, accident occurred at 'Mardanov qardashlari' street of Nasimi district, Baku city.

During the accident, "Audi" car driven by Tural Mammadov, 30-year-old Baku resident, collided with "Lexus" brand vehicle driven by Alabdan Abdullah, employee of the Saudi Arabia Embassy. No injured, but the cars were damaged.

Investigation of the accident is underway.