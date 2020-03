Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Employee of Brazilian Embassy got in a car accident in Baku.

Report informs, according to the report, the incident occurred in Sabail district.

Baku resident Fuad Aliguliyev, who was driving a Toyota car belonging to Embassy of Brazil had a car accident on Z.Tagiyev Street. Mercedes car of Adalat Feyziyev hit the Embassy's car. During the accident, Mercedes was seriously damaged.

The investigation is underway.