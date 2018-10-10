Employee of Baku city Prosecutor's Office arrested

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case has been launched against Elchin Gurbanov, employee of the Baku city Prosecutor's Office.

Report informs that he is facing the fraud and bribery charges.

Thus, Gurbanov and several other people took money from a resident of Baku, giving promise to release his father from prison. However, later these individuals did not fulfill their promise. Gurbanov and other persons were detained on the basis of the complaint. They were charged under articles 178 (fraud) and 312 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.