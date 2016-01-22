​Eldar Sabiroglu's son released under house arrest

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The complaint of a former investigator Rufat Safarov has been considered in the Binagadi Regional Court.

Report was told by Safarov's lawyer Bahruz Bayramov.

According to him, the court granted the appeal on Safarov's release under house arrest. Safarov was released under house arrest.

The Anti Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General opened a case with article 311.3.2 of the Criminal Code against Rufat Safarov and Binagadi District Court sentenced him to 3 months 26 days in prison.

Rufat Safarov is a son of the former head of the press service of the Defense Ministry, former MP Eldar Sabiroglu.