    Eartquake hits Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A quake occurred in Lerik district, Azerbaijan.

    The Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report that the earthquake occurred at about 4:57 p.m in Lerik district Azerbaijan.

    The magnitude of the earthquake was above 5 in the epicenter, 4-3 in residential areas. Depth was 15 km.

    *** 17:22

    Earthquake was recorded in southern region of Azerbaijan.

    Southern Bureau of Report News Agency informs,  the underground tremors were recorded at about 16:56 local time.

    Earthquake was felt in 3-4 magnitude.

    Tumors were also felt in Lankaran, Masalli, Astara, Lerik, Bilasuvar, Salyan and other surrounding areas.

