Eartquake hits Azerbaijan - UPDATED

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A quake occurred in Lerik district, Azerbaijan.
The Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report that the earthquake occurred at about 4:57 p.m in Lerik district Azerbaijan.
The magnitude of the earthquake was above 5 in the epicenter, 4-3 in residential areas. Depth was 15 km.
*** 17:22
Earthquake was recorded in southern region of Azerbaijan.
Southern Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the underground tremors were recorded at about 16:56 local time.
Earthquake was felt in 3-4 magnitude.
Tumors were also felt in Lankaran, Masalli, Astara, Lerik, Bilasuvar, Salyan and other surrounding areas.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author