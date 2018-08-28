Eartquake hits Azerbaijan - UPDATED

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A quake occurred in Lerik district, Azerbaijan.

The Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report that the earthquake occurred at about 4:57 p.m in Lerik district Azerbaijan.

The magnitude of the earthquake was above 5 in the epicenter, 4-3 in residential areas. Depth was 15 km.

*** 17:22

Earthquake was recorded in southern region of Azerbaijan.

Southern Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the underground tremors were recorded at about 16:56 local time.

Earthquake was felt in 3-4 magnitude.

Tumors were also felt in Lankaran, Masalli, Astara, Lerik, Bilasuvar, Salyan and other surrounding areas.