Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday the earthquake occurred in Gabala. Report was informed by the National Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the information, the earthquake occurred on April 12 at 14: 57 at local time in the Gabala region, 26 km north-east of Gabala. The earthquake with 3.7 magnitude, 39 km depth was not felt by people.