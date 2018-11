Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea.

Report was informed in the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), according to preliminary reports, an earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, on March 8 at 17:53:19 local time. Tremors were not felt.

Magnitude was 3, while depth 5 km.