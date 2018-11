Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake occured in the Caspian Sea.

Report was informed in the Republican Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the quake was recorded at 16:37:59 local time in the Caspian Sea.

The tremors were not felt.

Magnitude of the quake was 3.4, epicenter 60 km below the earth surface.