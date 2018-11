Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The earthquake took place in Bilasuvar region. Report was informed by the National Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan of National Academy of Sciences, according to the preliminary reports, at 11:45 local time 36 km south from Saatlion the territory of Bilasuvar an earthquake was recorded.

The quake was not felt.

The quake was of 3.3-magnitude at a depth of 10 km.