Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake with magnitude of 3.1 occurred in Hajigabul region, 22 km north-east from the city of Shirvan.

Report was informed in the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded at 01:32 local time. The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Hajigabul, earthquake center lies at a depth of 22 km.

Tremors were not felt.