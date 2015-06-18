Each family in the burned building in Baku was paid 2500 manats for rental housing

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today every family living in the apartments of a residential building on Azadlig Avenue, 200/36 in Binagadi district, which burned on May 19, was paid 2,500 manats for rental housing.

Report was told by a resident of the building, Aynur Jafarova.

According to her, this amount is provided for 5 months: "Not far from the Baku Tennis Academy we were given three-room houses in rent. Regardless of the number of family members, we were given 2,500 manats."

A.Jafarov also touched the issue of repair of the burnt building: "Repair is going on. We do not have precise information about the time of its completion."

A resident of the burned buildings also said that they still do not have information about the causes of the fire: "Information not disclosed. Some say that it was sabotage, while others said this was an accident, others say that the cause of the fire was a unquenched cigarette. Cigarette was always smoking there, so why the fire happened now? ".

As a result of a fire in the 16-storey building, which occurred on May 19 in Binagadi district of Baku, 15 people died, four of them are children, more than 50 people were injured varying degrees of severity and poisoning.

In fact, was opened a criminal case under Art. 225.2 (violation of fire safety regulations), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 314.2 (negligence leading to grave consequences) of the Criminal Code by the Investigation Department for Serious Crimes Prosecutor General's Office. Also established theoperational investigative group of experienced professionals of the Prosecutor General's Office, Interior Ministry and Ministry of Emergency Situations.