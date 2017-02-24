State Security Service arrests 2 treason suspects in operation

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Investigative actions carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan revealed grounded suspicions of treason in the form of espionage against citizens of Azerbaijan Amiri Elshan Majid and Babayev Elchin Tajir.

Report was informed in the SSS's public relations department.

Security forces took under operative control and documented activities of Amiri Elshan and Babayev Elchin, who had been engaged in secret cooperation by foreign special service agents in the territory of foreign country with written commitment, since January 2016 upon instructions of those agencies aimed at collecting information on employees included in secret staff of law enforcement forces of Azerbaijan Republic, military units of Ministry of Defense, their combat capacity, as well as state subjects of strategic importance.

On February 20, Amiri Elshan and Babayev Elchin were detained as suspects with material evidence of espionage in joint operation of State Security Service, State Customs Committee and State Border Service and their crime was prevented. Criminal proceedings were instituted against Amiri Elshan and Babayev Elchin with Clause 274 (treason) of Criminal Code of Azerbaijan Republic. They were arrested by decision of court.

Investigation is underway.