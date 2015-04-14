 Top
    ​Director of Azerbaijani State Treasury Agency dies

    Abbas Salmanov was awarded with the Order For Merit of third degree in 2009

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Director of the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance Abbas Salmanov died.

    Report informs, in 2009, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded A. Salmanov with the Order "For Merit" of third degree.

