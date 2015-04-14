​Director of Azerbaijani State Treasury Agency dies

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Director of the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance Abbas Salmanov died.
Report informs, in 2009, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded A. Salmanov with the Order "For Merit" of third degree.
