Director of "Kanal 13" internet television released

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Aziz Orujov, Director of "Kanal 13" internet television has been set free.

Lawyer Javad Javadov told Report.

According to him, the court decision was declared at the court proceeding for cassation appeal of A.Orujov conducted under chairmanship of Ali Seyfaliyev, Judge of Supreme Court.

Based on the decision, Article 192.2 (illegal entrepreneurship) of the Criminal Code which served as grounds for his accusation, was terminated.

The criminal act was identified on Articles 308.2 and 308.1.

The court delivered conditional sentence regarding him.