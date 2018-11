Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Elchin Ganbarov, the director of the Research Institute of Water Problems of "Irrigation and Water Management" OJSC died. Report was told in the OJSC.

Doctor of Technical Sciences, Elchin Ganbarov Surkhay oglu was awarded the medal "Taraggi" ('Progress) in 2008, due to the order of Azerbaijani President.