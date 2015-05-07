Detained 38 trespassers of Azerbaijani state border

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) detained 38 people and 28 cases of violations of the state border of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the press service of SBS.

Among those detained 24 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 6 Iranian citizens, 3 citizen of Uzbekistan, 2 citizens of Russia, 1 citizen of Tajikistan, Georgia and Ukraine.

For violating the rules of border regime in the green border of 4 cases of 6 people detained in the Caspian Sea - 12 cases of 21 people, for which taken an appropriate action.

As a result of measures to combat crime, the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan revealed and handed over to the destination 244 people, who are wanted.

As a result, measures to combat drug trafficking in the 20 cases were prevented from moving across the border 27 kilograms 276.8 grams of drugs.

Within a month defused four gangs involved in smuggling activities, 8 members of the group brought to criminal responsibility, the court decision against them was a preventive measure in the form of arrest. Continued operational-search and investigative measures to identify and bring to justice the remaining persons.

As a result, measures to combat smuggling activities in 60 cases, was arrested smuggling a total value of approximately 551 thousand manats, including 2 rounds of 9 mm, 1 brass knuckles, 1 knife, 1 optical sight, 3700 of US $ 270 000 Russian rubles , 11,000 AZN, 539,000 Iranian rials, 21 animals (cattle), 3 horses, 2 Jewelry, 3285 packs of cigarettes, 13 mobile phones, 180 bottles of various alcoholic beverages, 2 500 meter network, 4 boats, 1 motor 4 000 rods, 15,716 different drugs, 3000 religious books and other consumer goods.

" Measures to protect the state border continue ", said in the State Border Service.