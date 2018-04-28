Deputy FM: "Long duration of fire in multi-storey building was related to water shortage"

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the fire in the multi-storey building along Yusif Safarov street of the Khatai district in Baku at 12:10.

Report was told by the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzoyev.

According to him, the fire lasted for more than 3 hours: "The fire was completely extinguished, 25 units of equipment, up to 100 units of manpower were brought to the scene. Long duration of fire was related to water shortage. Now there are traffic jams in the city. It was difficult for fire trucks to get to the scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated. "

The deputy minister noted that the fire occurred above the 18th floor of the building. No human injury was reported:

"Some websites write that one person jumped out of the window. This information is completely groundless”.