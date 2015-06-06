 Top
    Deputy Director of Azerbaijani Post Office dies

    The officer of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, Hasanali Gadimov died

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The officer of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies died. Report informs, Deputy Director General of "Azerpocht" LLC Hasanali Gadimov died.

    Since 2006, he worked as Deputy Director General on financial issues of "Azerpocht".

    His professional career began in 1961 as a worker.

    Since 2004, he worked as the Head of the Department of Transportation of "Azerpocht" and in 2006, he served as the Deputy Director General.

