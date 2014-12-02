Deputy Chief of SSAA: The struggle against corruption and bribery is carried out in a hard way in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The training on "Bribery is one of the most dangerous duty crimes" was held in the State Sea Administration of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the official website of the SSAA, the Deputy Chief of SSAA Shahlar Mammadov noted that the struggle against corruption and bribery is carried out in a large, coherent and hard way in Azerbaijan.

He especially stressed the determination and strong political will demonstrated by the country's leadership on the successful implementation of the fight against corruption in the country, as well as, on rooting out the corruption which has become a social evil and prevents the successful development of the society.