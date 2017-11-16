Department Head: During mainshock it is helpful to stay where you are

© Report

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It is helpful to stay where you are instead of escaping during the earthquake".

The chief of seismological department of the Republic Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Tahir Mammadli said in his interview with Report.

He said that those who live in high-rise buildings should not try to escape: "Because the earthquake is very sudden process that takes place within seconds. It is helpful to stay where you are, instead of escaping during the mainshock. For example, it is better to hide under the table, to stay at the doors or in the corner of the room. These measures will help to get rid of accidents and reduce effects of what may fall”.

The expert noted that during the earthquake the houses, which not comply with construction rules break down more quickly: "It is necessary to adhere strictly to the rules of home construction to help reduce an impact of accidents."