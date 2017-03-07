Dead oilman found in Caspian Sea handed over to his family

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of search-and-rescue operations dead body found on March 4 in the collapse of pier of the Oil Collecting Point No.1 of Oil and Gas Production Department named after N.Narimanov of the "Azneft" Production Union. It was confirmed that the body belongs to Hasanov Elchin Yagub born in 1957. He worked as repair and maintenance of equipment mechanic.

Report informs citing headquarter, corpse handed over to his family.

Notably, according to the order of the Azerbaijani President, dated December 16, 2016 "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", search-and-rescue operations on the defined areas are underway in accordance with the plan, approved by the headquarter of leading experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) under the National Center of Vessel Traffic Management of the State Maritime Administration, Defence Ministry, State Border Service (SBS), State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.