Dead bodies of neutralized trespassers in Yardimli district examined

Baku. 14 March.REPORT.AZ/ Corpses of five persons, killed during prevention of state border violation in the service area of the frontier post in Dashkend village, Yardimli region, have been taken to Lankaran region Department of the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Union of the Ministry of Health (MoH).

"Report informs, the bodies examined this morning.

Notably, as a result of alarm of signing device at service area on March 13 at 04:10 a.m. local time, a group of 8-10 persons revealed to move towards Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) from the Republic of Azerbaijan. Trespassers ignored 'stop' call and warning shots of the border guards and showed armed resistance against them.

In accordance with the law 'On State Border' of the Republic of Azerbaijan, weapon was used against the trespassers, as a result, 5 of them wounded, 2 others detained. Despite immediate medical assistance to the wounded at the scene, it was impossible to rescue them.

It was revealed that the group, violating the state border, consisted of the citizens of Bangladesh and armed men guiding them. Chief of the State Border Service - Border Troops Commander Colonel General Elchin Guliyev visited the scene.

Operational search and investigation measures are underway on the fact at the State Border Service and Military Prosecutor's Office.