Dead bodies of crew members dead at crash of Azerbaijani plane in Afghanistan, delivered to Baku

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Dead bodies of seven crew members of An 12 cargo aircraft of Silk Way Airlines, crashed on May 18 in Afghanistan, delivered to Baku today, then the necessary forensic medical examination will be provided.

Report was told in the State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan.

Notably, an accident occurred during take-off the aircraft AN 12in Afghan airport of Dwyer on May 18, at about 14:30 local time.

On board were nine crew members:

1.Shaydanov Rashid Rahmanovich (citizen of Uzbekistan), the captain of the aircraft, born in 1953

2.Abdullayev Altay Oktay (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-pilot, born in 1971

3.Asadullayev Nazim Orujali (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-driver, born in 1968

4.Rzayev Nadir Adigozal (Citizen of Azerbaijan), mechanic, born in 1964

5.Shahverdiyev Firdowsi Shir (Citizen of Azerbaijan), radio operator, born in 1964

6.Zulfiyev Azer Agakishi (Citizen of Azerbaijan), flight operator, born in 1973

7.Zadnipryanets Ruslan Vladimirovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1969

8.Ganzha Andrei (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1955

9.Aliyev Ramzi Mamudovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1963

According to the information, as a result of the disaster, survived Ganzha Andrei and Aliyev Ramzi, their condition is stable satisfactory.

The plane was leased from the Silk Way Company to carry cargo inside Afghanistan. It has arrived in Dwyer from Bagran (Afghanistan) and directed to Mary (Turkmenistan) to refuel. No cargo was on board.