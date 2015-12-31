Date of trial between ANS and NTRC revealed

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Litigation between ANS TV and the National Broadcasting Council (NTRC) continues.

Report informs, this time the company has filed an appeal against the decision of the Baku Administrative-Economic Court No1.

The court meeting will be chaired by the judge Sarwat Huseynov.

Notably, Council's lawyers submitted appealed to the Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1, said that ANS has not shot TV series a draft of which has been submitted to Council.

Council requires ANS to return 160 thousand AZN to the state budget.