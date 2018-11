Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Petition for appeal by journalist Rauf Mirgadirova will be discussed on March 18.

Report was told by his lawyer Fuad Agayev.

The case is assigned to the judge of the Baku Court of Appeal Abid Abdinbayov.

R.Mirgadirov detained in April of last year in Turkey. Then journalist deported to Azerbaijan. He is accused for Article 274 (high treason) of Criminal Code.