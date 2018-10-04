Criminal investigation launched into law offenses at Lifttemir

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal investigation has been launched into the law offenses at the Lifttemir PU functioning within the Baku City Executive Power.

Spokesman for the General Prosecutor's Office Eldar Sultanov told Report that that the criminal investigation was launched under Articles 179.4 (misapproation and squandering - causing a damage on a grand scale) and 308.2 (abuse of power, causing grave consequences).

Based on the presentation of the general prosecutor, general director of Lifttemir Gudrat Shukurov has been released of his duty. Inspections at the enterprise are currently underway.

Sultanov added that reports of Shukurov's leaving the country are groundless.