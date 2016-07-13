Criminal cases filed on deaths of children in Baku as a result of falling from windows and balconies - OFFICIAL

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Criminal cases filed on facts of death of children in Baku as a result of falling from windows and balconies.

Report informs, a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor General's Office says.

According to official information, the public is seriously concerned about the increasing number of child deaths due to falls from windows and balconies of their homes because of the carelessness and negligence of some parents in recent years: "So, as a result of falling from the balconies and windows of high-rise buildings, on May 12, in Nizami district of Baku was registered the death of 3-year-old Isa Valiyev, on 28 May - death of 3-year-old Jala Ibrahimova, on 28 June – death of 2-year-old Imran Guliyev in Binagadi district, on July 3 – death of 5-year-old Nadir Khalilov and on 10 July – death of 2-year-old Arzu Abishzade."

According to the information, officers of the relevant police and district prosecutor's offices conducted inspection of the scenes and the bodies, forensic examination appointed and other necessary procedural actions performed.

According to these facts, relevant district prosecutor's offices have filed the criminal proceedings under Art. 124.1 (murder on imprudence) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.