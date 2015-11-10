Criminal case opened regarding credit loan taken from YapıKredi Bank

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Criminal case opened regarding the credit officialised at one of the banks operating in Baku.

Report informs, as a result of investigations, unknown person falsified signature of the resident of Baku city Parviz Feyziyev, born in 1981, and signed contract on credit card and bail at "YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan" CJSC located in J.Jabbarli Street in June, 2014, revealed.

Criminal case launched for Article 320 (falsifying official documents, state awards, seals, stamps, blanks, illegal preparation, sale or use of falsified documents) of the Criminal Code.