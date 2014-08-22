 Top
    Criminal case on the fact of insulting act on the graves in the Alley of Martyrs launched

    Baku City Main Police Office has been told to conduct the investigation of the criminal case

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of August 21 to 22, Baku City Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal case under the Article 245 of the Criminal Code on the fact of the abusive act committed on the graves in the Alley of Martyrs. Report informs referring to the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

    Baku City Main Police Office has been told to conduct the investigation of the criminal case.

    Urgent investigative operations are underway to find and arrest the committer(s) of the act.

