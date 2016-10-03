Criminal case of former officials of Ministry of Communications and High Technologies sent to court

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Preliminary investigation of the criminal case of former head of Administration of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies Vidadi Zeynalov and former director general of Aztelekom LLC Mahammad Mammadov, former head of Baku Telephone Communications Production Union Beytulla Huseynov, accountant general of Baku Telephone Communications Production Union Anar Mustafayev, former general director of AzInTelekom LLC Jalil Jafarov, former general director of Azerpost LLC Gambar Baybalayev, accountant general of Optical Communication, Construction and Installation LLC Sahrab Humbatov as well as Emin Mammadov and other persons, who are accused of embezzlement, has been completed.

Report informs, criminal case of the MCHT former officials was investigated and sent to the court.

The case will be heard at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes in coming days.

These persons are accused of Article 179.3.2 (embezzlement in large size), 308.2 (abusing official powers) and 313 (service forgery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, currently, hearing on the criminal case of former chief of the Nizami phone unit of the Baku Telephone Communication Production Union (BTCPU) F.Seyidov and accountant general of the union R.Mammadov is being held at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.