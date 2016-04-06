Criminal case launched on persons organized unauthorized international communication services

They carried out calls via 'Azerfon', 'Azercell' and 'Bakcell' LLC numbers

Baku. 6 April.REPORT.AZ/ The material regarding organization of unauthorized international communication services, which received from State Security Service, has been investigated by the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor's Office.

Report was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As a result of investigation it was revealed that foreign nationals Basit Abdul and Igbal Tanveer entered into a criminal conspiracy with their countryman named Tahir and organized unauthorized international communication services via 'Azerfon', 'Azercell' and 'Bakcell' LLC numbers in the apartment rented by them in Narimanov district of capital, through 'SIM BOX' equipment, which provides one-sided telephone conversations to mobile operator networks. Thus, criminal case has been launched on them for Article 192.2.1 of the Criminal Code due to existence of basis for suspicion of a large amount of damage, namely 7 thousand 500 manats, to the state as being engaged in illegal business activities.

The criminal investigation is underway.